Peregian Beach chair back - for keeps this time

BACK TO STAY: Irene and Steve Jesienowski enjoy the new chair with Cr Frank Wilkie (centre)

THE saga of the missing Peregian Beach chairs is now resolved.

Last weekend, local couple Steve and Irene Jesienowski took a walk down their favourite path at Peregian Beach to discover a new four-seater chair had been installed - in the same location where three chairs had previously been removed in the past 15 years.

When the most recent chair disappeared, Noosa Council said it had removed the seat as it represented a potential impediment to sand dune nourishment, along with possible health and safety issues the council would be responsible for.

The fate of the previous chair is still unknown, while about 15 years ago a first beach seat offering was broken up for firewood by party revellers.

But now, Beach Access 52 is a pathway to a richly rewarding experience where people can sit and survey a huge expanse of beach and ocean.

And the Jesienowskis, who arrived in Australia from Rhode Island in the US in the 1980s - and who watched the famous Australia II America's Cup win in 1983 from their former house before they left - are very happy to again enjoy the vista in comfort.

"We came down and didn't know a new seat had been put in - and there it was,” Mr Jesienowski said.

"And the old chair was a three-seater, this one seats four.”

He said a large number of residents and visitors used the chair and people were disappointed when it was removed - again.

"A 92-year-old man came down here and was so worried when he found the (old) chair had gone,” MrJesienowski said.

He said the man's wife was buried at sea and the seat had been a place for him to contemplate her memory and his loss.

Noosa councillor Frank Wilkie met with the Jesienowskis to celebrate their and their neighbours' efforts in getting a permanent solution.

He said the previous seats had not been safely installed, however council staffers Dallas and Sara had come up with a solution, "and I'd like to thank them for that”.

"It's accessible for the disabled and elderly people in what is a popular area,” Cr Wilkie said.

"And it will have minimum impact on the dunes.”

Irene Jesienowski said the new beach seat had been installed "just in time for summer”.

"Yesterday I saw whales from here, and about 15 kite surfers,” she said.