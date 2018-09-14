Peregian Beach patrols locked ready for new season

WELCOME RETURN:Patrols are coming back on the beach as school holidays at Peregian Beach.

WELCOME RETURN:Patrols are coming back on the beach as school holidays at Peregian Beach. Contributed

WITH the volunteer lifesaving season just over a week away, local authorities have ensured the red and yellow flags will be flying at Peregian Beach this summer.

Noosa Council, Surf Life Saving Queensland and its Sunshine Coast branch and Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club have reached an agreement regarding the long-term future of lifesaving patrols.

The agreement will see the Surf Life Saving Queensland Sunshine Coast branch take over the tenure of the building, with Noosa Heads SLSC continuing to play an active role providing ongoing volunteer lifesaving services at Peregian.

SLSQ chief executive John Brennan said this was a great outcome for the Peregian community.

"Our key priority is the safety and well-being of beach-goers,” he said.

"This outcome will ensure that a high level of beach safety will continue for many years to come.

"Nippers will also be returning to Peregian this summer, which is a fantastic result and provides a wonderful opportunity for families to get involved and learn vital surf safety skills at the same time.”

Noosa Heads SLSC will provide a volunteer patrol service at Peregian at weekends and on public holidays for the forthcoming patrol season. A dedicated nippers program will be launched and based at Peregian this season, along with increased opportunities for community volunteers to patrol the beach.

SLSQ professional lifeguards will continue their midweek and winter service, ensuring the popular beach remains patrolled 365 days of the year.

Noosa Council Mayor Tony Wellington said the outcome of the negotiations ensured that the Peregian community could be involved in the future direction of the club.

"SLSQ have assured council that they will be engaging with the local residents,” he said.

"Council's primary concern is for safety on the beach and this new approach will ensure that quality lifesaving services continue at Peregian including local involvement.

"In the long term, what we all want to see is a local club operated with local input.

"Now that the issue of the building tenure is resolved, council can proceed with undertaking emerging maintenance work on the building. From council's point of view, this is a new era for surf lifesaving at Peregian Beach.”

Cr Wellington said the council had an excellent working relationship with SLSQ.

"We feel confident that the new lease arrangement will see the existing building utilised in ways that genuinely suit the residents of Peregian Beach,” he said.

Mr Brennan urged local support.

"If you've ever thought about getting involved in lifesaving, it's the perfect opportunity to give it a go, with the school holidays and summer just around the corner,” the SLSQ boss said.

Volunteer surf lifesavers will return to the beach next Saturday, September 22.