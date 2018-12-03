Peregian Beach watchdog turns 20 and still going strong

TWENTY years of highly effective grassroots activism is about to be celebrated in Peregian Beach.

Thanks to the Peregian Beach Community Association, this thriving beachside community successfully broke away from Maroochy Shire in 2004 after winning what to many seemed an uphill battle to align itself with Noosa

Shire.

"The Sunshine Coast is a community of communities, each with their own special character,” association president Barry Cotterell said.

"The association is committed to preserving the special village ambience and beachside communities, as well as the fragile environment that is our home.”

He said residents of the Peregian Beach and Marcus Beach communities were invited to join members in celebrating 20 years since the association formally incorporated at a special function on Sunday at the community house.

Mr Cotterell said it was the successful campaign against an unwanted eight-storey high-rise on Lorikeet Drive in South Peregian Beach that led to the association being incorporated in 1998.

Since then, highlights have included:

A marathon 11-year battle - alongside Noosa Council - to ensure the old caravan park site redevelopment complied with the town plan and met "the expectations of the local community”.

Representing the community in consultations over the development of the Rufous Street precinct with the upgrade of Rufous Ln as a safe link to the village, increased parking, viewing platforms, a pocket park and a new Community House scheduled to be built by 2020.

A dune restoration program and regular ongoing activities to help maintain and restore the coastal environment.

Mr Cotterell said the association through the years had obtained many thousands of dollars in grants to undertake environment projects, including weeding and native planting.

"Some of our most satisfying and successful work is the PBCA's connection with school groups,” Mr Cotterell said.

"We are not an association that rests on its past achievements.

"We want to encourage and support younger families and kids to continue this work and to protect our village and environment from urban sprawl.”

The Sunday celebrations at Peregian Beach Community House will start at 11am and include guests Mayor Tony Wellington and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, with morning tea served and music by STREAMS.