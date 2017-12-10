Peregian carols a real leap of faith for Santa

SANTA will be dropping out of the sky this Tuesday on to Peregian Foreshore Park to wish the 53rd annual Christmas Carols the merriest of times.

Locals in their thousands will again make the pilgrimage to Peregian for a huge community effort with carollers this year giving back to local charities with entry a gold coin donation.

The evening of sheer Yuletide delight is presented by the East Coast Originals, Sky Dive Australia, Ray White Peregian and Peregian Beach Hotel features face painting, performers, food stalls, market stalls and four live acts leading the carols.

And of course this all finishes with the family favourite bang of fantastic jaw-dropping fireworks over the beach. The East Coast Originals (ECO) is a not for profit organisation creating free monthly original music events for the wider community.

Donation on the carols night will help ECO continue the carols and so many other community music events including concerts in Cooroy.

But giving back to the community does not end there this year, with a wishing tree for carol goers to donate gifts, toys and Christmas presents to disadvantaged children through local charity Sunny Kids.

This wonderful celebration of community spirit starts at 5pm with the talents of the Jason Daniels Band, Gian, The Dennis Sisters and Mason Hope all performing on the night leading the throng in song covering more than 30 classic carols.

Santa will be arriving in style, dropping in just before sunset with the help of his elves and Skydive Australia.

This year local businesses were given the opportunity to hold food stalls at the event, while food will be available from the Peregian Beach Hotel stall, Sushi Wave stall and an the East Coast Originals sausage sizzle.

Face painting and street performers will be roving the crowd. The event will see a handful of artisan craft markets for last minute Christmas presents. Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington will welcome one and all with the carols to conclude around 9.30pm with fireworks.