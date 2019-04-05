Peregian club use fear hits the roof

A PEREGIAN lobby group fears a newly-established Ocean Life Saving Foundation already has the inside running with Noosa Council on preferred use of the local surf clubhouse upstairs section.

Peregian Family and Friends Association, which supports SLSQ control of the entire clubhouse, said an email was sent by the OLSF to council back in November outlining interest in use of the building which is gazetted for lifesaving purposes.

The email was sent by PBCA president Barry Cotterell, who is also vice-president of the OLSF, and the PFFA claims shortly afterwards, negotiations between Noosa Council and SLSQ for a long-term lease of the building stalled.

Last meeting councillors voted for a non-binding process to call for expressions of interest for non-commercial community use of the upstairs section, a move which PFFA has warned could see the lifesaving movement abandon Peregian Beach altogether.

"If implemented, this decision will render the building unsuitable for surf lifesaving use,” said PFFA president Kane Livingstone said.

"Many people in the community are bewildered by the sudden and radical departure from what the council position was last year when on September 5 Mayor Tony Wellington agreed to sign a long-term lease with SLSQ to operate a Peregian club,” Mr Livingstone said.

The PFFA said SLSQ acting CEO Kris Beavis has advised Noosa councillors that "without a long-term lease or control of the full clubhouse area we have a strong view that this will severely compromise the capacity to provide a sustainable lifesaving operation for the community of Peregian”.

"Our core focus remains on ensuring the continuation of the lifesaving services,” a SLSQ statement said.

Mr Cotterell has told the Sunshine Coast Daily the communication was simply to advise the council of the new group's incorporation, while SLSQ said it was still waiting to see if it would make an expression of interest in an upstairs use permit.

PFFA secretary Leigh McCready also fears the newly re-established nippers group would not be returning if they have to share the building with another group.

"As (building) trustee, council has a duty to ensure they act in the best interests of SLSQ, clearly the EOI process is not in line with this duty,” she said.

"Council also needs to ensure they are representing the majority of their constituents, which are largely working families and children instead of looking after the interests of a fringe group,” Mr Livingstone said.

Mayor Tony Wellington said council had received multiple inquiries for use of the building over the years and explained the lack of progress on determining the building's future.

Cr Wellington said there had been "a range of options presented to councillors and to staff by various community groups over a considerable period of time” and "some are getting more fervent”.

He said the EOI was designed to bring the whole "argy bargy” to an end.

"It is our desire, along with SLSQ's, to see a Peregian-based local surf club arise and that takes some time,” he said.

"It's not just the SLSQ that might actually help facilitate that, it may be that a community group, with or without SLSQ, may facilitate it.”

The mayor said the SLSQ during discussions with council last year promised they would dedicate time to build bridges between community groups to establish a locally-based surf club.

"I'm sorry to say that they didn't follow through on that promise,” the mayor said.

"It may well end up the SLSQ are the logical and most straight forward applicants in the EOI process to be able to achieve what we want to achieve.”