Peregian company chosen to build new community house

Work on stage three of the Rufous Street Precinct will begin in December.

Work on stage three of the Rufous Street Precinct will begin in December.

A PEREGIAN-based company has been chosen to construct the new Peregian Beach Community House, a 23-space carpark and greenspace landscaping which will begin in December.

Ri-con Contractors has been awarded the contract as part of stage three of the $4.3m Rufous Street Precinct at Peregian Beach.

“Ri-con has the experience, ability and resources to deliver a quality building that meets the community’s high expectations for this site,” Councillor Brian Stockwell said.

“The Peregian Beach firm scored highest in non-price criteria, while their total tender price was the lowest, so it’s a great community outcome and value for ratepayers’ money.

“It’s also an added bonus that they are Peregian-based and include local architects Bark Design and landscape architects Vee Design in their team as they understand the local environment so well and the importance of Council’s Noosa Design Principles.”

Peregian Beach Community House President, John Hare, said the new facility would be an important piece of infrastructure for the Peregian Beach community.

“The existing building has served the community well but a larger building, with increased space for hirers, will go a long way to meet the increasing demands from regular users as well as organisations and individuals that require venue space on a one-off basis,” he said.

“Council has consulted extensively with the Peregian Beach Community House committee and the Rufous Street Project Control Group and we are extremely pleased that we are on the cusp of construction commencing in the very near future.”

Ri-con Contractors was one of six to tender for the project.

The Federal Government through the Building Better Regions fund, and the State Government, through its Maturing the Infrastructure Pipeline Program, both helped fund the project.

“Both levels of government have shown tremendous confidence in the value of this project and we’re thrilled to have their financial support to make it a reality,” Cr Stockwell said.

“The final part of Stage Three includes redevelopment of the existing community building to expand the Digital Hub, which has gone from strength to strength since it opened last year. Tenders for this part will occur in 2020.”

Council bought the old Peregian Beach Bowls Club site in 2014 and combined it with existing community land and facilities to create the Rufous Street Precinct.

Work on the new Community House, Digital Hub expansion, car park construction and other stage three projects should be completed by December 2020.