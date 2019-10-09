Peregian filmmaker’s doco snagged by SBS

FILM: Veronica from A Woman's Calling, a documentary by Peregian's Fisch Rasy was picked up by SBS Australia.

DOOMADGEE is a small indigenous community in far northwest Queensland and the setting for Peregian filmmaker Fisch Rasy’s latest award-winning story.

A Woman’s Calling centres around the topic of period poverty featuring the story of Veronica and a group of Doomadgee women who look beyond their own struggles and seek to help women in Papua New Guinea.

The documentary has been so successful it was recently picked up by SBS Australia who purchased the Australian broadcast license to air the short to Australian viewers.

The film also featured at Heart Of Gold International Short Film Festival in Gympie last week, won Best Documentary Short in Changing Face International Film Festival and is a multiple award finalist in upcoming AFIN International Film Festival.

While the Doomadgee way of life is simple, in the midst of their own struggles, local women were able to find a rekindled sense of purpose through creating washable menstruation pads to improve hygiene for women living in extreme poverty in Papua New Guinea.

“We quickly reached out to our network and pulled together an expert team of international crew including some local talent,” Mr Rasy said.

“Gender diversity was critical for this project being such a taboo indigenous subject, even so I personally ended up directing the interview and we spoke for 2.5 hours about the subject.”

Mr Rasy who owns Pluggas which is run out of Peregian Digital Hub said this film tells how these two groups of people come together in the form of a cross-cultural partnership.

The film was funded by Australian community development program contractor My Pathway and supported by Moon Sick Care Bags.

“We were originally approached by Yolonde Entsch, from Empowering Women Empowering Communities, who was doing great work with the women in Doomadgee and together we pitched My Pathway with the project concept,” Mr Rasy said.

The film aired on September 26 and can be watched on SBS On Demand until October 25.