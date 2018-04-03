Menu
Peregian golfer needs to shed golfing 'rust'

Steven Bowditch attempts to play back into form
RUSTYT: Steven Bowditch attempts to play back into form Tony Gutierrez/AAP

NOOSA'S Steven Bowditch, once a member of the Presidents Cup International team, made a low-key return to competitive golf last week when he competed in the Corales Puntacana Resort Championship in the Dominican Republic.

This is a US PGA event held as an alternative to the Dell World Matchplay Championship in Austin, Texas. A rusty Bowditch shot rounds of 76 and 74 to miss the 36-hole cut.

Bowditch has now made only one cut in his last 23 PGA events, and his world rating has slipped to 1830.

Meanwhile, Noosa junior Cooper Clarke will take on Redcliffe's Tyler Duncan in the final of the Invincibles Matchplay Championship at Pelican Waters today after their recent semi-finals showdown.

Tyler had an 8 and 6 win over Noosa's George Giblett, while Cooper's task was made easier when his opponent, Christian Butterworth, pulled out after four holes with a virus.

In the girls' competition, Sophie Martell, of Pelican Waters, beat Rebecca O'Neill, of Gympie, 3 and 1, while defending champion Caitlin Vanderkruk scored a walkover when Sarah Wilson, who was competing in the Western Australian strokeplay championship, and had to pull out.

And promising Peregian junior Cassie Porter combined with Pacific's Caitlyn Campbell-Nyman to finish second in the Queensland Women's Foursomes Championship at Wynnum at the weekend before last.

The pair shot rounds of 75 and 77 to finish eight shots behind Gold Coasters Lion Hugo and Hye Park.

In the men's category, Noosa Springs youngsters Dino Degotardi and Sam Haines fired rounds of 72 and 77 to finish 14th. Craig Farr and Shane Eastwell, of Beerwah, with rounds of 72 and 79, finished 16th.

The first round of this year's Noosa Springs Ladies' Golf Series, open to all female golfers, will be held on Tuesday, April 10.

The stableford event, which includes a champagne gourmet lunch and a fashion show, cost is $99 ($39 for Noosa Springs members).

Ring the Golf Shop on 54403333 to book.

