Peregian group says 'Let's see what is planned for club'

A PEREGIAN community group is calling on Noosa Council to release plans to bring back local surf lifesaving patrols between the red and yellow flags.

The Peregian Beach Community Association (PBCA) - which had been listed as a partner in a rival bid to use the upper storey of the Peregian Beach Surf Life Saving Club clubhouse - expected council to last night ratify its general committee vote to grant the Surf Life Saving Queensland Sunshine Coast branch a three-year trustee permit for the entire building.

But the PBCA wants the council to release the SLSQSC strategic plan document to restore a locally run club by 2021-22, for the sake of transparency.

Noosa Heads SLSC has been providing patrols at the beach after the Peregian club folded and last season resurrected the nippers program.

"This new local surf club entity is the outcome we and council have been seeking for a number of years,” PBCA president Barry Cotterell said.

He said the PBCA welcomed SLSQSC being required to report key peformance indicators and progress toward establishing a new Peregian Beach surf club and "to facilitate community access and use of the Level 1 building space”.

"The SLSSC strategic plan and its goals, milestones and key performance indicators not only need to be incorporated as conditions of the permit but also made public for the sake of transparency” Mr Cotterell said.

"To enable council to achieve its objectives it will depend on the conditions of the permit and these will need to allow it to regularly monitor the progress of the implementation of these objectives.”

The Ocean Life Saving Association (OLSA), which was the other bidder looking to use the upper storey, is likely to be among the community groups who could be invited to use the upper floor.

Mr Cotterell said the recommended trustee permit also seeks to facilitate other community groups' use of the upper level, where it does not compromise surf lifesaving activities.

He said OSLA's potential use of the top floor should not be restricted by the use of the ground floor for "non-lifesaving purposes especially where those uses are not related to the Peregian Beach community”.

"SLSQSC could immediately show its good faith by requiring the Noosa Club to stop using the ground-floor training rooms for the storage of non-lifesaving purposes,” he said.

"The building should be efficiently used and not be used as a storage facility.PBCA congratulates council on explicitly prohibiting the installation and operation of gambling machines or gambling facility in this permit and any future long-term trustee lease.”