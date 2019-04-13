Peregian groups taking aim at use of clubhouse

A PEREGIAN community leader has rubbished suggestions by a rival group that he has some sort of inside running with Noosa Council to take over the top floor of the local lifesaving clubhouse.

Peregian Beach Community Association president Barry Cotterell said the latest claims concerned "a so-called leaked” letter which PBCA sent to senior council staff and all councillors and the CEO last November in support of a broader community and marine research use for the top floor.

Mr Cotterell said the association had been openly pursuing the reactivation of the little-used top floor of the surf club building and fighting against plans to "turn it into a bistro and gambling operation controlled from Hastings St”.

"Residents groups like ours regularly contact council to advocate for the community, and this is precisely what we've been doing,” he said.

Mr Cotterell said for the Peregian Family and Friends Association to suggest otherwise was pure spin.

The council recently called for expressions of interest from non-profit groups in operating the upstairs section on a non-commercial basis, leaving the downstairs area for the sole use of the lifesaving and nipper activities.

Mr Cotterell said PFAF was acting for Noosa Heads Surf Club and its plan to control and commercialise the Peregian Beach club.

"This is the context of this issue. It's little different from any of the campaigns we have waged against developers and vested interest groups over the years,” he said.

"We remain fully supportive of lifesaving and nippers on the ground floor of the club, and reactivating the top floor in an innovative way that's beneficial to the whole community.''

Peregian Family and Friends president Kane Livingstone said the Ocean Life Saving Foundation was set up without public notification with a similar executive membership to PBCA and then wrote to the Noosa Council with the clear intention to "take over upstairs”.

Mr Livingstone said the OLSF plan outlined privately to councillors and staff was to "sort out” the lease and install a "substitute for nippers”.

"Peregian Family and Friends is not a developer nor a vested interest group,” he said.

"It is an organisation representing the preferences of many people who, amongst other issues, are advocating, campaigning for and seeking to fund the revival of the Peregian Surf Club.”

Mr Livingstone said a revived club was being developed not by "Hastings Street” but by group of long-term local Peregian Beach lifesavers.

He said his group's polling found 87 per cent of more than 700 Peregian residents and visitors supported a traditional surf club model with a supporter's club upstairs including a bistro and bar to earn money to support the lifesaving operations of the club.

"It has been made clear by Surf Life Saving Queensland that, without a top floor, an official surf lifesaving club will not be viable,” Mr Livingstone said.

"The PBCA does not represent the majority of the Peregian Beach community.

"Neither is its membership of some 150 people entitled to determine the future of surf lifesaving in Peregian.”

Mr Livingstone called on Noosa Council to move to put an end to the divisive issue.