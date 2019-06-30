Peregian Hub awards nominee

A RECENT edition to the Peregian Beach Digital Hub, local business mudputty has been nominated for two awards, 2019 AusMumpreneur Awards and 2019 Sunshine Coast Business Awards.

mudputty.com founded by Noosa local Raeleen Kaeseahgen is an online community of classes, workshops and activities for women, men and children of all ages and interests, including outdoor and adventure, technology, health and wellness, food and drink, language and culture, entertainment and business.

As the mum of two, Raeleen understands the power of community. In a world so connected, yet disconnected, so many are lonely and seeking their 'village'. When she became a mum, she found a support network was vital and started looking for classes to connect with other local mums and learn something new. What she found was that many people were closing down their classes due to lack of attendance and the hassle of administering a business.

With all of her years in business, she set out to fix both problems, launching mudputty to help people connect, learn and grow socially and help those wanting to run classes, share their skills and knowledge.

Asked what inspired her to start mudputty, Raeleen said "I wanted to be able to give people a feeling of community and connection through face-to-face classes”.

Raeleen says the mudputty name serves as a reminder to be playful and do the things we love.

"I wanted to make it easier for people to follow their interests. There are many mums who want to work from home and people of all ages looking to supplement their income and classes are a great way to do that. Helping to make others business thrive is the foundation of all I do.”

Raeleen, a software developer, says mudputty has launched nationally and now supports over 1000 face-to-face class/workshop based businesses with thousands of people finding classes on their doorstep they never knew existed..

The company has also launched 'Classes and Activities', a free print magazine which debuted on the Sunshine Coast in January and is now in print in seven locations, including Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast, Canberra, Perth and Sunshine Coast. The magazine has been so successful it has attracted big brands to feature within the magazine such as Women's Day magazine, Good Food Group and is available at all Eckersley's stores from July.

The company recently moved into the Peregian Digital Hub to be co-located with other high-growth local startups.

"The digital talent in Noosa is far beyond what meets the eye. As a tech entrepreneur who moved here 10 years ago, I didn't realise the talent on our own doorstep. Moving into the Digital Hub is a great step for the business because it gives our team a place to collaborate, grow and thrive,” Raeleen said.

"There's an amazing buzz with great things happening and Noosa is definitely the place to watch as the place for great emerging businesses.”