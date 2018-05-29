Peregian Hub off to a flying start

SWITCHED ON: Digital entrepreneurs could occupy council's Peregian Beach Digital Hub as early as June, pictured here from the air.

A TENDER for private office tenancies and co-workers for Peregian Beach's new Digital Hub has drawn a significant response, with some tenants likely to be installed by late June.

The process will see more than 20 technology businesses and entrepreneurs in the new building, equating to about 50 people employed and based at the Hub, with growth forecast to reach 75 jobs within a 12-18 month period.

"We're excited about the level of talent we've seen through the process,” hub director Chris Boden said.

"The market response demonstrates that the digital sector is an emerging, but fast-growing, component of Noosa's economy.

"It validates the need for a technology-focused Digital Hub to support entrepreneurs in this sector.”

Once lease negotiations with the successful tenderers are concluded, the hub will comprise private office spaces on the upper floor with co-work opportunities for individual entrepreneurs on the ground floor.

"The hub has sparked significant interest from the tech sector, with various tendering companies and over 50 solo digital entrepreneurs submitting expressions of interest. We look forward to welcoming many of these to the Hub in the coming weeks.”

The Hub's high-speed fibre connectivity has been installed and the interior is being fitted out for operations to commence in June.

"Council is committed to helping boost this sector by attracting, supporting and nurturing digital talent,” Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"Through the Peregian Digital Hub, we aim to help digital entrepreneurs generate high-quality jobs. This facility will provide skills development opportunities for our community well into the future.

"In keeping with Noosa's zero emissions strategy, the Peregian Digital Hub enjoys many sustainable features including solar power and battery storage.

"Other aspects of Stage 1 of the Rufous Street Precinct project are also complete, including extensive improvements to the streetscape with high-quality landscaping treatments plus an attractive, well-lit, connecting pathway between Peregian Beach Village and Rufous St.”

To learn more about The Peregian Beach Digital Hub visit www.peregianhub.com.au. To learn about history of the digital hub development and Rufous St precinct project, visit https://yoursay.noosa. qld.gov.au/peregian-your- say.