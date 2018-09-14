Peregian Hub officially opens

THIS week, Noosa has been the go-to place for state politicians, with two senior ministers visiting the region, and both connecting with the Peregian Beach Digital Hub, which has been a busy venue these last few days.

While Innovation and Tourism Development Minister Kate Jones paid a visit to the Hub on Tuesday, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe arrived the following day to give the centre the government's blessing and officially open the already occupied technology centre.

The state provided $1million in funding to assist its establishment, which is essentially an incubation centre for small hi-tech businesses to begin their journey, to mentor each other, and to eventually depart the Hub and make way for others to follow the same path, similar to the highly successful Innovation Centre at University of the Sunshine Coast.

"It's been quite a journey to this day,” Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said, introducing the minister to an enthusiastic crowd.

It's a thought echoed by the many council staff who have since 2013 been involved in bringing the Hub to fruition, and which already boasts a goodly number of start-up technology entrepreneurs, along with better-known names such as Coast success story Atmail as tenants on what was once the Peregian Bowls Club site.

"What we are celebrating today is a win for the Peregian community, a win for our local economy, and it's also a win for the businesses who will be operating in the Hub, rubbing shoulders and inspiring each other in this purpose-built structure,” Mayor Wellington said.

"This project is a demonstration of how multiple levels of government can work together to produce innovative outcomes.

"Here in Peregian, this will allow tech entrepreneurs and 'barefoot executives' to flourish.

"The results of their efforts will be experienced locally [and] globally.”

Minister Hinchliffe said he applauded the work done by Noosa Council to establish the hub "which will be a place to nurture ideas, to train and collaborate and above all, help take Noosa forward”.

"Importantly, the Peregian Beach Digital Hub will house more than 20 technology businesses as well as providing co-working space for individuals and start-ups,” he said.

"So, the benefits of the facility won't be limited to just this beautiful part of the world, the ideas to come from here may have the potential to impact the rest of Queensland, Australia and beyond.”

Stirling Hinchliffe cuts the opening ribbon, while Sandy Bolton and Tony Wellington look on. Alan Lander

Digital Hub director Chris Boden said internship and schools programs were also up and running.

"Our Creative in Residence program is helping inspire young people to pursue careers in the digital space,” Mr Boden said.

"In August, we had a 3D animator working with visiting school groups, teachers and other members of the public. This month we'll be showcasing electronic music production.”