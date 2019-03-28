Peregian kindy Easter egg hunt

Peregian Kindy kids are looking forward to the March 31 event.

PEREGIAN Beach Community Kindergarten has been nurturing, educating and growing with families in the same location for the last 33 years.

And now it's time to invite past, present and future students, and the local community to join them for its annual Easter celebrations.

Home-made healthy morning tea treats offering vegan, gluten free, and paleo choices.

Yummy vegan ice cream, organic sausage sizzle with vegetarian options will making sure there is something for everyone.

There's loads to offer the kids with Easter craft activities, face painting and even a visit from the Easter bunny.

Kids and adults alike will be able to go and search through all corners of beautiful outdoor areas to find delicious hidden eggs.

Don't miss the festivities this Sunday, March 31, from 10am to 11.30am at Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten located on Rufous Street, Peregian Beach.

Entry is by gold coin donation -and the event is plastic-free.