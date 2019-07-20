Peregian musical force takes a bow

PERIGIAN product, clarinet virtuoso Sacha Gibbs-McPhee is set to take to the stage in Noosa as part of a concert spectacular.

Back on the Coast after a stint with London's Royal Academy of Music, Sacha will perform with the Noosa Orchestra this weekend as part of the NOOSA alive! program.

Part of a musical household, Sacha remembers sitting under the piano as a young boy listening while his mum, Tara, conducted lessons. The precocious youngster sometimes annoyed his mum by shouting out answers to music questions directed at her students.

Sacha commenced piano lessons but soon discovered a love for the clarinet, which he played in the Sunshine Coast Youth Orchestra.

He later became principal clarinet in the Symphony Orchestra while studying at the University of Queensland on a scholarship.

A young graduate, Sacha then travelled to Europe and in 2017 was one of three postgraduate clarinettists to join London's Royal Academy of Music, the United Kingdom's top music conservatoire.

After an intense two years, during which time he met his wife, Yanting, Sacha has returned home and is ready to delight concert- goers.

As star soloist, Sacha will perform a musical score written expressly for the clarinet, Weber's extraordinary 2nd Clarinet Concerto with the orchestra.

A real music appassionato, Sacha is sure to give contemporary resonance to Weber's music, which like opera, is very dramatic and highly embellished.

The progam also features three young stars from the Queensland Conservatorium's opera class with the trio to perform a series of arias to conclude what promises to be a world-class classical music experience.

Tickets are available online at noosaalive.com.au.

Time: Saturday, July 27 2:30pm - 4:15pm

Place: The Good Shephard Lutheran College, 115 Eumundi Road, Noosaville

Price: $37.50. The event will be conducted by maestro Antoni Bonetti.

Go to: www.noosaalive.com. au/noosa.