Peregian nippers flash new club colours

NIPPERS at Peregian Beach will be sporting new uniforms this season with the club’s colours back in action.

Navy, light blue and white caps will be seen on a Sunday morning as children take to the beach for the surf life saving program.

Director of Peregian Nippers Brett Leckie said over the last two weekends, more than 100 local children completed their swim evaluations at the Peregian-Coolum Aquatic Centre in preparation for the start of the nipper season on October 6.

“The swim evaluations assess the nippers each year to ensure they have the required level of competence to participate safely in the program,” Mr Leckie said.

“On these pool days, nippers were also issued with their new uniform, which includes new high-visibility pink rashies.”

“We are hoping to sign up more local sponsors in addition to Aveo and Altum Constructions for our uniforms, gear and equipment over the coming months, providing plenty of high-profile exposure,” he said.

“This year, Peregian Nippers also received new hats featuring the Peregian Surf Life Saving logo and older nippers received their new striped nipper caps in the traditional Peregian colours – navy, light blue and white.”

Surf Life Saving Queensland (Sunshine Coast Branch) recently signed a three-year permit with Noosa Council to operate Peregian Surf Life Saving.

For inquiries relating to joining the nipper program email nippers@noosasurfclub.com.au.