Peregian nippers prepare to make a splash

Peregian Nippers is set to start up again with sign-on days scheduled for early next month. Photo: Contributed

PEREGIAN Beach will soon be alive with young locals taking to the sand and sea for another season of nippers.

The Peregian Beach nipper program is preparing to kickstart the 2019-20 season with sign-on days scheduled for early next month, but it all begins with an open-day barbecue this Sunday, August 25.

Local families interested in signing up for the program can head to the Peregian surf club to see what all the fun is about.

The afternoon activities, from 3-5pm, will be an opportunity to chat to older nippers and learn information about registering, pool assessment swims, training and season start dates.

Last year more than 120 nippers completed their age award accreditation in surf education after the program restarted in Peregian.

Director of Peregian nippers Brett Leckie said nippers taught vital skills to young locals.

“It is essential for kids of all ages to learn surf awareness at our local beaches,” Mr Leckie said.

While the program catered for children aged five to 13, Mr Lecke said there were also opportunities for parents to participate in activities on the beach and in the water while supporting their children.

“Last year was amazingly successful with more than 25 parents completing their Surf Rescue Certificate and Bronze Medallion course,” he said.

Peregian sign-on days will be held at the Coolum Aquatic Centre on September 1, 7 and 8 from 11am-1pm.

For further information, follow the Peregian Nippers Facebook page or call 5448 0900.