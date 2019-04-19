Peregian no longer 'flying under radar' on flight paths

TAKE OFF: Call for rethink to new flight paths for Sunshine Coast Airport.

PEREGIAN locals are weighing in to the proposed new flight path protest.

The Peregian Beach Community Association said residents will be substantially affected by proposed new flight paths for Sunshine Coast Airport, changes that it says have "flown under Noosa's radar for too long”.

PBCA president Barry Cotterell says thousands of local residents will have their quality of life affected by the proposed flight paths when the new runway - known as "13/31” becomes operational next year.

There are about 33 jet aircraft movements a day from the airport, but this is projected to increase dramatically over the next few years.

The proposed flight paths will see passenger jets ascending or descending - depending on the prevailing winds - as low as 3000 ft between Marcus Beach and Castaways.

Mr Cotterell said the simple alternative is to have them instead cross the coast further North between Teewah and Rainbow Beach in a far less populated

area.

He said thousands of Noosa residents have been "blind-sided” by the proposed flight paths.

"This will mean far less aircraft noise in Sunshine Coast Council, but that's where all the community consultation has been taking place,” he said.

"In Noosa, where the decibel count will climb substantially, our residents have heard virtually nothing about this.”

PBCA members have passed this resolution:

"The Peregian Beach Community Association, representing residents in Peregian beach and Marcus Beach, calls on Noosa Council to take all possible steps to oppose the proposed flight path over the populated areas of the eastern beaches and urges council to take collective action to lobby for the adoption of the northern flight path.”

Mr Cotterell says residents understand the economic benefits of a new runway, but a genuine process of engagement and consultation in Noosa Shire would have already seen the flight path route over the coast moved further north.

PBCA is calling for an extension of time to provide feedback - (currently April 30) to May 30 and a curfew for arrivals and departures between 10pm and 7am.

Submissions to: feedback.emsbk.com/asa.