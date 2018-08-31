Peregian ready to razzle dazzle this coming Wenesday

OCEAN FRESH: Russell Krause from the committed team at Peregian Beach Business Association with the catch and tipple of the day.,

SPRING has seemingly booked a table at the annual Peregian Beach Food & Fashion Extravaganza to be staged on Wednesday.

This year marks the eighth anniversary of the event and organisers are set to shake it up with innovative taste sensations, new-season fashions and plenty of other fun in the spring sun for locals and visitors alike.

Between 11am and 2.30pm up to 400 guests will experience the leafy surrounds of the Peregian Beach Village Square while enjoying a wonderful lunch prepared by Peregian's top restaurants.

Models will cruise the catwalk with the very latest spring fashions on show.

The day is organised and run by the Peregian Beach Business Association and this year is supporting Oz Harvest, Australia's leading food rescue organisation.

Get your friends together to book a table quickly as this is one of Peregian Beach's most popular events and sells out.

Tickets include music, spring fashion, a welcome glass of wine, two-course luncheon from local restaurants and prizes.

Choose from one of the menus and purchase your tickets online at www. peregianbeach.org/food andfashion or visit Pink Lotus Boutique in the Peregian Beach Village.

The annual event highlights Peregian Beach's wide range of speciality shops and restaurants, the IGA which sources local produce wherever it can and the local hotel, all wrapped up in beach village charm.

The popular food and fashion event promises to be a glorious day not to be missed.