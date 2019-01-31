Peregian sending a message for green energy

HUMAN SIGN: The call is to turn out at Peregian Beach to make a statement about renewable energy.

PEREGIAN Beach will be local ground zero for a national green energy push being organised by Surfrider Sunshine Coast Branch on Saturday, on February 2.

Surfrider spokesman Chris Glennie said as many bodies as possible were required on the beach as part of a national human sign organised by Clean Energy for Eternity.

Mr Glennie said the intention was to send a strong message to politicians of every persuasion.

"From 1pm at Peregian Beach, people across the coast will be making a contribution to this national human sign by spelling out 'renewable',” he said.

This will be part of an overall message: Renewable energy now - make the switch now - 100% renewables .... imagine.

"We are seeing the impacts of climate change right here and now with extreme temperatures, severe bushfires in winter, loss of species and of course the significant risk to the iconic Great Barrier Reef,” Mr Glennie said.

"People are dying from heat-related illness as a result of increased temperatures.”

Mr Glennie said renewable energy was now affordable enough and making the switch away from fossil fuel was "a matter of political will”.

"Our leaders must act in the best interest of Australians and support climate solutions, yet politicians are repeatedly letting us down on climate change and risking the security of future generations.

"Using humans to form words ... makes a very powerful statement.”

He said people will gather at the skate bowl at 1pm ready to spell out the message at 2pm.