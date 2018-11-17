Peregian set for park upgrades

UPDATE: An artist's take on how the new toilets might look

A LONG overdue upgrade is on the way for some of Peregian's high-profile public amenities.

Peregian Beach Community Association president Barry Cotterell said on the list of upgrades were a new toilet block, a new section of boardwalk just north of the lifeguard tower and a new roof for the surf club building.

Mr Cotterell said Peregian village was one of the "little gems of the Sunshine Coast” and it was crucial to achieve a high standard of facilities in keeping with its charm.

"Low-key and upmarket is our village point of difference,” he said. "Noosa Council understands it's what makes our local economy resilient.”

The new, larger amenities block will include a parents' room and expanded outdoor showers and will be flipped 180degrees so access is from the southern side of the park.

The budget and design are yet to be finalised but an initial budget of $350,000 has been put aside for construction in the quieter months next year.

The association has also welcomed the council's inclusion of $176,000 for repairs to the Peregian surf club roof.

Mr Cotterell said local residents had raised money to build the club in the first place and this council-owned asset must be kept in good condition while the Peregian Beach community "waits to resume its role” in managing the club.

The boardwalk options are either a simple replacement of the current boardwalk or the addition of another elevated seating platform.