Peregian set to meet and greet G-G but better reserve a place

NOOSA Council is asking for RSVPs for those attending next Tuesday’s Peregian post fire thank you morning tea with the Governor-General.

As the townships there continue to draw interest from on high after its recent extreme close encounter with a raging bushfire, the meet-and-greet will be held at Peregian Beach Community House from 10.45am-11.45am.

His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley and Her Excellency Linda Hurley will inspect the fire-ravaged region and talk to those directly impacted, as well as thank emergency services and volunteers.

To help with numbers, those attending should reply on this link: https://community_morning_tea.eventbrite.com.au.

The Governor-General said small communities like Peregian Beach were the “heart and soul” of regional centres.

“One of the most important parts of my job is to thank people for what they do for their community. When disaster strikes, you continually see a heartfelt response from people, who go the extra mile to help out. Linda and I are really looking forward to talking to people first-hand to offer our thanks to those who responded and acknowledge the ongoing recovery efforts.”

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said those impacted by the fire were welcome to meet the Governor-General.

“His Excellency has told us he wants it to be an open house affair, so he can hear directly from some of the people who experienced the ordeal,” Cr Wellington said.

“Residents have certainly shown their resilience and community spirit.