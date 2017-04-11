Peregian Springs Arcare celebrates milestone

A PEREGIAN Springs aged care facility celebrated a milestone last week, marking four years since opening its doors to the community.

Arcare invited staff, residents and their families to morning tea and birthday cake on Monday, with a number of attendees a part of the facility since it opened.

Arcare regional support manager Eve Burrell said the team of staff and volunteers have helped it achieve its successes today.

"(I'm) very proud, the staff are just wonderful,” Ms Burrell said.

"It's a wonderful place. We've got a fantastic group of volunteers that organise activities like arts and crafts, classes, outings, all kinds of things.

"We work really well as a team. The staff have a lot of passion in what they do.”

PUPPY LOVE: Arcare resident Anna Gruber gives birthday visitor Bonnie a cuddle. Amber Macpherson

Ms Burrell said the staff made sure Arcare residents felt at home and treated everyone as an individual.

"Having that quality of life is what we're here for,” she said.

"They (staff) care for each and every resident; we cater for everybody's needs.

"It's their home. People here have choices, they can choose to spend the day doing different activities or going on outings, or they can have a quiet day in their room, it's up to them.

"We respect that this is their home, and we help guests be independent, which is what we want them to be.

"Residents are happy and content and enjoy their stay here.”

Original residents Betty Bluett, Ron B and Pamela Abell and original staff members and volunteers (back row) celebrated four years of Peregian Springs Arcare. Amber Macpherson

Lifestyle co-ordinator Di Tyler organised the birthday morning tea, and said her team of volunteers were invaluable to the facility.

"All the volunteers here, they're amazing, I'm so blessed,” Ms Tyler said.

"Some of them are daughters of residents who live here. A lot of family come here for functions.”

Of course, the celebrations wouldn't have been complete without a visit from a special friend.

Bonnie the puppy is a regular Arcare visitor and was eager to say happy birthday and have a cuddle with some of the residents.

Ms Tyler said a visit from Bonnie always lifts spirits.