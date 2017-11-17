Menu
Peregian Springs asked to have its say on play space

HAVE A SAY: Peregian Springs residents are being asked to comment on this concept plan.
PEREGIAN Springs residents are invited to provide feedback on a draft plan for a multi-purpose active play space developed by Sunshine Coast Council.

The plan was developed following previous consultation that determined the Coolum Ridges Sports Complex at Ridgeview Dr as the community's preferred location and gathered ideas on preferred recreation activities for the space.

Division 9 Councillor Steve Robinson said the new play space would provide additional recreation opportunities for the community.

"The Peregian Springs community came to council requesting a new play area for older children to be active outdoors and I'm pleased to deliver an initial design for their review,” Cr Robinson said."The proposed design has incorporated the community's priorities for the play space and includes a multi-sports court, rebound wall, skate facilities, seating and shade trees.

"Following this consultation on the concept design, council will consider the community's feedback and proceed to detailed design in 2018.”

The active play space will be delivered in two stages. You can have your say on the concept design by 5pm on December 8 by emailing ParksCapital Works@sunshinecoast.qld.

gov.au or by mail to: Sunshine Coast Council. Locked Bag 72. Sunshine Coast Mail Centre QLD 4560

