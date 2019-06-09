Peregian Springs college rising to tough test of Kokoda

ONCE again the spirit of St Andrew's Anglican Colleges students have risen to the occasion and overcome chilling conditions to complete an amazing Kokoda Challenge in the D'Auguilar National Park last weekend.

An incredible 45 St Andrew's teams made up of over 220 stout-hearted students, staff and families in a field of more than 2500 competitors across who tackled the 15km, 30km and 48km hiking distances.

St Andrew's Richard Beckett said this is the eleventh year the school has participated in the Kokoda Challenge.

"More than 1000 St Andrew's students have now taken on the challenge over the years and it is such a special event, a fun yet gruelling day in the sunshine. It is an outstanding achievement to complete this challenge and what a way to grow and learn in a tough environment.”

Teacher Alex Austin and his team of four students - Harry, Luca, Will and Max - took out the overall win for the 48km event which they completed in just 6 hours and 50 minutes.

More impressively, this team also won the same event last year, and it is the third Kokoda win for Alex.

St Andrew's picked up second and third placings in the 15km event, while college principal Chris Ivey and his team finished fourth in the 30km event.

Through the 2019 event St Andrew's raised $5590 for the Kokoda Youth Foundation who run life skills programs for Australian teens who come from all walks of life and every segment of society.

Meanwhile, Good Shepherd Lutheran College teacher Mark Davies posted his elation at finishing the Kokoda Challenge on the weekend with his team SAARDS over "a very chilly” 48km bush track.

"Just finished... fantastic opportunity, shared with fantastic young men ... had a couple on minor injuries and a little bit of fatigue. Took the team just under 12hrs.”