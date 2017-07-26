Peregian Springs shops for sale

FOR SALE: On the market is the t Peregian Springs shopping centre.

PEREGIAN Springs Shopping Centre is for sale and, if you're interested, formal expressions of interest close on Thursday, August 17.

The Alceon Group, along with joint venture partners CPRAM Investments, have appointed Sam Hatcher and David Mathews of JLL, and Peter Rossi and Michael Hedger of CBRE to market the property.

Peregian Springs Shopping Centre has Coles and 14 specialty tenancies and is currently 99.6% occupied.

JLL's director of Queensland retail investments Sam Hatcher said Peregian Springs Shopping Centre was an exceptional neighbourhood shopping centre that would continue to benefit from high future population growth, especially given that it contained the only full-line supermarket in the main trade area, with no threat of competition.

"The highly defensive nature of these non-discretionary-based assets continues to appeal to the market,'' he said.

"The income security of this particular asset is further enhanced by the outstanding performance of the Coles supermarket anchor which has a long lease-term and an initial lease expiry in July 2028.”

CBRE's Peter Rossi said in a market where yields for neighbourhood shopping centres had reached record lows, assets of this quality for sale were few and far between.

"Peregian Springs Shopping Centre will provide investors not only with a stabilised, secure and growing income stream but also offers a number of immediate additional value-add/development opportunities to further drive income growth and super-charge purchaser returns,'' he said.

Occupying a 37,260sqm site, the centre provides redevelopment potential with a low site usage ratio of 13% and 4380sqm of immediately developable land, Mr Rossi says.