Peregian Springs student takes top prize for brainy artwork

CREATIVE: Peregian Springs State School Year 1 student Bella Donnelly recently won first place in an Australia-wide art competition inspired by the human brain. Caitlin Zerafa

BELLA Donnelly's mind runs wild with creativity and a love for art.

The Year 1 student at Peregian Springs State School recently placed first for her age group in a national art competition inspired by the human brain.

"I did a finger painting of the brain,” seven-year-old Bella said.

"I tried to go with a colour theme of pink, purple and green, I love that.”

"I really love art.”

As part of the competition Bella had to justify how she thought her brain worked and said: "My brain helps me be creative”.

The competition was an initiative by the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Integrative Brain Function and was judged by 100 brain researchers, including university professors.

Nearly 1200 primary students entered Australia-wide, including Bella's classmates but the young artist said she never thought she would win.

"I loved all the other art, I never thought I was going to win.”

Bella was the only overall winner from Queensland and won a book pack and $1000 to go towards teaching aids for the school.

Bella's teacher, Kirsty Ratten, said Bella was a creative students and the school and her classmates were proud of her art efforts.

"She just loves art,” Ms Ratten said.

The school entered the competition as part of their studies of the brain earlier in the year.

"We focus here on having a growth mindset.”

On Friday the Year 1 students were treated to a brainy lesson from UQ brain researchers.