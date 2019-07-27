Peregian Surf Club cutting edge chance is missed

A ONCE-ONLY missed opportunity - that is how an unsuccessful bidder is describing Noosa Council's decision not to offer it use of the upper floor Peregian Beach lifesaving clubhouse.

Ocean Life Saving Association acting president John Hare said the community had been offered "a unique alliance of ocean focussed scientists, coast care volunteers and bushcare groups”.

The council last week decided to offer a three-year permit to Surf Lifesaving Queensland Sunshine Coast Branch, over the whole of the Peregian Beach surf club building on the same night it declared a climate emergency.

"Council have missed a unique opportunity to not only demonstrate its credentials when it comes to climate change, but to involve the wider community in this environmental enterprise,” he said.

"It is a template for 21st Century coastal community action on the climate crisis”.

"Despite its rhetoric on the climate emergency, council appears to have overlooked the opportunity to provide enhanced experiences for our young people - the very generation that will be most impacted by climate change,” he said.

Mr Hare said the OLSA bid would have "ensured the continuation of surf life saving and a nippers program while offering a unique environmental and educational facility, an innovative community approach to environmental and ocean sustainability, while uniting the Peregian Beach community behind the concept”.

"We are disappointed that council's decision paper failed to address many of the salient points in our submission.

"Nevertheless, OLSA looks forward to meeting with SLSSC to discuss a mutually beneficial way forward regarding access to level 1 of the surf club building.

"We have met previously with SLSSC and in a further effort at cooperation have sought a further meeting with them.”

He said OLSA was posting its submission and supporting documentation on its web site so that residents can judge for themselves the strength and logic of our arguments and the positive plans we had for the local community.

"We hope SLSSC will make public its submission, Strategic Plan and financial proposals so that the Peregian Beach community can see for itself how it plans to create a locally based surf life saving club at Peregian Beach.”

Councillor Joe Jurisevic welcomed SLSSC's commitment to re-establish a community club by the end of the 2021/22 financial year.

"The building was home to Peregian Beach Surf Club until the club folded in 2014,” he said.

"In recent times Surf Life Saving Queensland has been working with Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club to provide important lifesaving and nippers programs from the ground floor of the building,” Cr Jurisevic said.

"The Peregian Beach community has been very clear that it wants to see this facility used to its full potential. The best outcome would be an independent community surf lifesaving club.”

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said the decision brings "some direction and clarity to the Peregian community after six years of uncertainty”.

He said the permit offer to the branch which has stated a commitment to move rapidly to re-establishing a Peregian Beach-operated lifesaving club would deliver benefits the community collectively wanted.

He said the Surf Life Saving Sunshine Coast branch offer to allow community use of the top floor to community groups "offers a great opportunity to heal the rift in the community and guarantee the long-term success of the club”.

Cr Ingrid Jackson said she was "very pleased” with the three-year grant to the Sunshine Coast lifesaving branch to "allow the great tradition of surf lifesaving to live on at this beloved beach”.

SLSQSC was one of two submitters to the recent EOI process.

Council found merit in both proposals, but a commitment to establish an independent, financially sustainable, community-

based volunteer club was the decisive factor in the final vote.