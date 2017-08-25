Peregian surf club shaping up to future

WELCOME SUPPORT: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien inspects the Peregian clubhouse upgrades with Noosa Heads SLSC members.

BEFORE the long-term future of volunteer lifesaving can be shored up at Peregian Beach, the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club is first stabilising some shaky clubhouse infrastructure.

And while Noosa surf club management explores options to relocate to a new, larger purpose-built facility, the club volunteers will start patrols in the September school holidays at least able to step foot on the upstairs deck.

And that is thanks to a $20,000 community development federal grant plus more than $100,000 from the Noosa club for upgrades including shower, toilet and change facilities for volunteers.

Noosa club president Ross Fisher said since the club rescued the failed Peregian club, it was realised the building facilities were substandard.

"The deck up here was not safe and couldn't be re-engineered - they wouldn't approve it,” Mr Fisher said.

"All things considered the club had to spend up wards of $170,000 in total to get it up to scratch.”

He said the club had the clubhouse to the point that it was safe and good for its members.

Mr Fisher said the task ahead was to work out what was the best for Noosa when it came to lifesaving down the track and if the Peregian community wanted to have up-to-date facilities.

"Or do they just wish to have it revert back a council paid lifeguard?”

Federal Member for Wide Bay said the Sunshine Coast economy relied on safe beaches.

Mr O'Brien said lifesaving represented everything that was good about the country.

"Let's hope there's a positive, bright future ahead for the Peregian Surf Life Saving Club. I'm sure there is,” he said.

"I'm always exploring ways of getting my hands on (Treasurer Scott) Morrison's cheque book.”