22°
News

Peregian surf club shaping up to future

Peter Gardiner
| 25th Aug 2017 8:30 AM
WELCOME SUPPORT: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien inspects the Peregian clubhouse upgrades with Noosa Heads SLSC members.
WELCOME SUPPORT: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien inspects the Peregian clubhouse upgrades with Noosa Heads SLSC members. Peter Gardiner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BEFORE the long-term future of volunteer lifesaving can be shored up at Peregian Beach, the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club is first stabilising some shaky clubhouse infrastructure.

And while Noosa surf club management explores options to relocate to a new, larger purpose-built facility, the club volunteers will start patrols in the September school holidays at least able to step foot on the upstairs deck.

And that is thanks to a $20,000 community development federal grant plus more than $100,000 from the Noosa club for upgrades including shower, toilet and change facilities for volunteers.

Noosa club president Ross Fisher said since the club rescued the failed Peregian club, it was realised the building facilities were substandard.

"The deck up here was not safe and couldn't be re-engineered - they wouldn't approve it,” Mr Fisher said.

"All things considered the club had to spend up wards of $170,000 in total to get it up to scratch.”

He said the club had the clubhouse to the point that it was safe and good for its members.

Mr Fisher said the task ahead was to work out what was the best for Noosa when it came to lifesaving down the track and if the Peregian community wanted to have up-to-date facilities.

"Or do they just wish to have it revert back a council paid lifeguard?”

Federal Member for Wide Bay said the Sunshine Coast economy relied on safe beaches.

Mr O'Brien said lifesaving represented everything that was good about the country.

"Let's hope there's a positive, bright future ahead for the Peregian Surf Life Saving Club. I'm sure there is,” he said.

"I'm always exploring ways of getting my hands on (Treasurer Scott) Morrison's cheque book.”

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Boy hit by car, airlifted to hospital in critical condition

Boy hit by car, airlifted to hospital in critical condition

UPDATE: A TEENAGE boy has been flown to hospital in a critical but stable condition after he was hit by a car near a Sunshine Coast high...

Nailing illegal dumpers at Noosa

WATCH OUT: Council waste coordinator Ian Florence at the Council's resource recovery facility.

Looking to come down hard on illegal dumpers

Eumundi beers are back in town

Chuck Hahn, Paul Thomas, Allan Tilden and Chris Sheehan

Loved lager is back

Help grow cancer funds

HELPING HAND: Christine Sterlson, Monica Davidson and Christine Jones volunteer on a previous Daffodil Day.

Blooming big effort for finding cures

Local Partners

Bins not 'wheelie' a waste

Residents advised that recycling is worth it after all

Local mum nabs niche and earns accolade

RESOURCEFUL: Sunrise Beach mum Kym Foster of Shareshop has been nominated in the AusMumpreneur of the Year awards.

Kym Foster didn't wait for someone else to invent what she wanted.

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Mayweather v McGregor: where to catch the fight on the Coast

FLOYD Mayweather Jnr versus Conor McGregor, one of the most anticipated events in sporting history, will go down on Sunday - and here's where you can watch it.

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

Elise Stacy has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor.

The former Hockyroo had a one-on-one date last night

Wedded bliss a big bra-vo for Gympie Muster

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster's iconic Bra Bar marks anniversary

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

** Open home cancelled ** STUNNING OCEAN VIEWS!! MASSIVE 8 CAR GARAGE!! POSSIBLE DUAL LIVING!! LOADS OF POTENTIAL!!

51 Willis Road, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 3 9 High $500,000's

This is your opportunity to acquire a quality, solid home with absolutely stunning views! Perfectly liveable as is or consider it a blank canvas to create...

Captivating Forest Valley Setting

17 Tommys Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 Auction 17...

Auction: Sunday, 17th September - registration open from 9am Venue: Mercedes Benz Showroom - 65 Maroochy Boulevard, Maroochydore 17 Tommys Court has an ideal...

When Position is Paramount

14 Golf Street, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Auction on-site...

Prudent buyers base their Real Estate decisions on position. Buderim has long been regarded as one of the most desirable residential areas in Australia. Golf...

Grand Homestead on Mountain Top Acreage

10 Orme Road, Buderim 4556

House 5 4 5 Auction on site...

*Inspect by appointment only. Undeniably, Buderim House is one of the most admired Buderim properties. This grand Queenslander sits stately on the highest level...

Perfect Buderim Retirement

22/83 Lindsay Road, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 1 $479,000

Independent living , freehold ownership and a much cherished lifestyle is available right now for you at Village Green. A pleasure to inspect and own, unit 22 has...

AFFORDABLE LIVING, PET FRIENDLY

35/1 Ferrells Road, Cooroy 4563

Unit 2 1 2 $228,000

If you're planning to downsize at an affordable level - your Villa awaits. A great location for those who wish to lock up and leave if travel is on the horizon or...

BEST VALUE IN TEWANTIN

18 Maple Avenue, Tewantin 4565

House 4 3 2 $625,000

This house has undergone a complete re-build and comes with warranties and guarantees as you would expect with a new building. With current land and building...

Family Living, Buderim Address

2 Montage Court, Buderim 4556

House 5 2 2 Auction On site...

Set in a quiet leafy cul-de-sac you couldn't ask for a more perfect location to raise the family wait till you see the house. This modern brick home has been...

Currimundi Beachside Classic

2 Barwon Street, Currimundi 4551

House 6 2 Contact Agent

A rare opportunity to secure your beachside property is now available. Don't hesitate to inspect this property while it is on the market won't last...

&quot;Calling All Tradies&quot; - Have we got a deal for you!

36 Settlers Ridge, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 $500,000

Character renovator complete with polished timber floors, this home exudes charm and a bucket load of potential. Nestled in a quite location, with uninterrupted...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

One of Coast's most unique businesses hits the market

One of the most unique businesses is on the market on the Sunshine Coast and it could be yours to pinch at a bargain price.

Alternate therapy business hits the market

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rapid rise in growth for the Sunshine Coast

Coast transforms from beach culture to sustainable community

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!