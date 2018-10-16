Peregian Tennis is set for a special light up

NEW INFRASTRUCTURE: The Peregian Beach Tennis Club is undergoing a facelift.

PEREGIAN Beach's little three-court tennis club is enjoying a transformation of its facilities.

The dual-facelift sees a complete replacement of court fences, plus a new LED-lighting system offering industry- standard lux levels and significant cost savings in electricity and components.

"It is with much relief we farewell our dim old lights and our rusty old fence, circa 1981, and welcome this new infrastructure that will last us into the next

30 years,” club president Kim Lahey said.

This court lighting and court fencing overhaul is funded by a grant from the State Government's Get-Going-Places-and Spaces program.

The not-for-profit club expressed gratitude to the Department of Sport and Recreation for their support.

"Our club is self-funded and not-for-profit and has operated successfully like this for nearly 40 years,” Kim said.

"But when it comes this once-in-30-year infrastructure, we could not do it without this support.”

The club also thanked Tennis Queensland's Mick Blomer for his project management, and contractors Centre Court Constructions, whose team was on the job and on track to complete the works next week.

"This project lifts our courts back up to top-notch, to entice more people to come and give tennis a go - even if they haven't played for

20 years or have never played before,” court manager Andrew Veale said.

You do not have to be a member to play.

The club looks forward to welcoming everyone to the courts at their "opening” of the facility on Friday, October 26 from 5pm.