Peregian's mega time for a cuppa

BIG MORNING: Peregian will play host to the Biggest Morning Tea. Contributed

AS MARIE Antoinette famously exclaimed, "let them eat cake”.

And there's no better place to tuck into some baked goodies than at the delicious 'home baked' Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday, May 2 at 10am on the rear terrace of the Community House and adjacent Digital Hub at Peregian Beach.

This event will raise valuable finds for the Cancer Council in the hope of funding research to find a cure for this insidious disease.

Many traders at Peregian Village have generously donated for the lucky number prizes.

There is a one in 20 chance of winning for $10 such treats as a 'A Night of Romance Package'(including a spa, value $200), 'A Fabulous Foodie Feast' (you can go from breakfast, to lunch, to dinner and coffee in between, value $200), 'A Book Worm's Winter Delight '(value $100) - not to mention five lucky door prizes.

Tickets are $15 for an all you can eat morning tea including tea and coffee.

Tickets may be purchased from Pink Lotus, Donna Marie, Finders Keepers, Annie's Books and Lux Tropic.

For more details, phone Jan on 0401034280.