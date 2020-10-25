Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A rescue helicopter is on its way to the Great Barrier Reef north of Townsville where a person has been bitten by a shark. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
A rescue helicopter is on its way to the Great Barrier Reef north of Townsville where a person has been bitten by a shark. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
News

Person attacked by shark on Great Barrier Reef

by Kate Kyriacou
25th Oct 2020 1:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A rescue helicopter and paramedics are responding to reports of a shark attack north of Townsville.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crew is yet to reach the patient, with the report coming through at 12.22pm.

The person was attacked at Britomart Reef at Lucinda, 120km north of Townsville and part of the central Great Barrier Reef.

Britomart Reef is a popular spearfishing destination and was the location of the 2018 Queensland Spearfishing Titles.

More to come

Originally published as Person attacked by shark on Great Barrier Reef

More Stories

editors picks great barrier reef shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars

        Premium Content No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars

        News Queensland has recorded another day without any new cases of pandemic coronavirus as infections in Europe more than double in 10 days.

        ’Should have ducked’: Truck smashes into bridge

        Premium Content ’Should have ducked’: Truck smashes into bridge

        News Truck driver has unfortunate morning after crashing into bridge

        Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

        Premium Content Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

        Fashion & Beauty There’s still time to crown a cosmetic injection winner

        IN PHOTOS: Senior students cool off during final day fun

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Senior students cool off during final day fun

        Education Coast high school leavers had a bit of fun at the beach