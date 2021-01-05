Person flown to hospital after medical incident
A person has been flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after suffering from a medical event at Noosa.
Emergency services responded to Claude Batten Dr, Noosa Heads about 10.30am on Tuesday.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman could not release details regarding the person for confidentiality reasons but said they were being flown to hospital.
She said the person suffered a medical condition.
More to come.
