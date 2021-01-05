Person flown to hospital after medical incident

A person has been flown to hospital after suffering a medical event at Noosa Heads. Picture: Stewart McLean

A person has been flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after suffering from a medical event at Noosa.

Emergency services responded to Claude Batten Dr, Noosa Heads about 10.30am on Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman could not release details regarding the person for confidentiality reasons but said they were being flown to hospital.

She said the person suffered a medical condition.

More to come.

