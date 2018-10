A person has been taken to hospital after they were hit by a jet ski.

A PERSON has been hospitalised after they were hit by a jet ski in a Coast river.

Emergency services were called to Gympie Tce, Noosaville about 12pm and have transported a patient to the Nambour General Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the person was in a stable condition, but could not confirm any injuries.