Person of interest extradition looming in ‘very near future’

AN EXTRADITION request is expected to be issued to India in the "very near future" as family members cry out for authorities to track down a person of interest in Toyah Cordingley's brutal murder.

Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter is working closely with Queensland Police to finalise a brief of ­evidence before applying to India for extradition of a person of interest in the murder of Toyah Cordingley, federal Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch said.

Toyah, 24, was murdered at Wangetti Beach on October 21, 2018, after taking her dog for a walk. Her father found his daughter's remains the next morning, about 800m from her car.

Police have identified one person of interest to the investigation as Innisfail resident Rajwinder Singh. Mr Singh flew to India shortly after the body was found.

Toyah Cordingley, who was killed at Wangetti Beach in October 2018. Picture: Facebook.

MORE NEWS

Rescue teams find debris

Mum's heartbreaking plea

Why was he out on bail: Premier

Police have not issued an arrest warrant to bring Singh back to Australia.

Mr Entsch said a comprehensive brief of evidence was required for India to issue an arrest warrant and it was important the brief was far-reaching so it was not rejected by the Indian government.

"A very specific brief is required, so it is going backward and forward between the state police, who are doing their job, and the Attorney-General, who is watching closely to make sure we only have to send this brief once.

"My understanding is the Attorney-General's department is waiting on Queensland Police to come back with what they expect will be a final draft.

Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch says a very specific brief was required before an arrest warrant could be issued. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

"They are expecting it in the very near future and hope and expect to sign off on it at that point, submit it to the Indian authorities and a warrant for the arrest of an individual will be issued," Mr Entsch said.

"The police are doing the best they possibly can. This is one of those cases where you have got to be right on the money or risk rejection, and it takes a bit of time to do it."

"We need to get the perpetrator of this horrible crime and have them tried and hopefully convicted so no other family has to go through the horror," Mr Entsch said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she would speak with state Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman about the case.

Toyah Cordingley’s father Troy Cordingley says he is feeling shattered at the moment. Picture: Stewart McLean

Toyah Cordingley's father Troy Cordingley is calling on the community to lobby government over what he sees as a lack of action. "The brief is sitting there doing nothing," Mr Cordingley said.

"It is important that this gets actioned, and the sooner the better for everybody. I'm feeling shattered at the moment," he said.

Asked to provide information on progress of the case last week, Queensland Police provided a statement dated October 2020.

Mr Cordingley has spoken out to keep the crime in the spotlight so the murderer is brought to justice, saying he fears whoever was responsible could strike again.

Originally published as Person of interest extradition looming in the 'very near future'