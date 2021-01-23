Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A former senior crown prosecutor says it is possible to extradite a person of interest from India to face questioning about the murder of Toyah Cordingley.
A former senior crown prosecutor says it is possible to extradite a person of interest from India to face questioning about the murder of Toyah Cordingley.
Crime

Person of interest in Toyah murder case could be extradited

by Bronwyn Farr
23rd Jan 2021 6:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER senior crown prosecutor and leading criminal barrister says it is possible to extradite a person from India back to Australia, although police have declined to reveal if they intend to seek extradition of any person of interest in the Toyah Cordingley case.

Ian Lloyd QC, a barrister who was senior crown prosecutor for the NSW Department of Public Prosecutions, said there had been a few cases where extradition had been sought from India to Australia as well as from Australia to India.

Toyah Cordingley, 24, took her dog for a walk at Wangetti Beach on October 21, 2018, and did not return. Her body was found the following morning. Picture: Facebook
Toyah Cordingley, 24, took her dog for a walk at Wangetti Beach on October 21, 2018, and did not return. Her body was found the following morning. Picture: Facebook

"There is currently in existence an Extradition Treaty between Australia and India whereby Australia can request the Indian government to extradite a person from India back to Australia for a serious crime allegedly committed in Australia," Mr Lloyd said.

"The extradition request would need to be accompanied by a brief of evidence establishing a prima facie case that a serious crime had been committed."

However, Queensland Police declined to answer questions this week on whether an application for extradition had been made.

 

Rajwinder Singh, a person of interest in the murder of Toyah Cordingley at Wangetti Beach - Photo Supplied
Rajwinder Singh, a person of interest in the murder of Toyah Cordingley at Wangetti Beach - Photo Supplied

 

Justice Ian Lloyd QC.
Justice Ian Lloyd QC.

 

Police declined to comment on the current progress of the case, issuing a statement saying detectives had continued to work tirelessly for two years towards ensuring justice for Toyah Cordingley and her family.

The statement said Operation Quebec Clarify was established after Toyah's murder.

"Police have faced a number of challenges due to the complex nature of the investigation, however remain committed to maintaining the integrity of the rigorous process," the statement said.

"While police acknowledge public interest in the case, our primary focus is ensuring Toyah's killer is brought to justice without compromising the investigation."

 

Originally published as Person of interest in Toyah murder case could be extradited

crime murder police toyah cordingley violence

Just In

    Just In

      At home with Barry Du Bois

      At home with Barry Du Bois
      • 23rd Jan 2021 7:18 AM

      Top Stories

        Top Sunshine Coast citizens honoured

        Premium Content Top Sunshine Coast citizens honoured

        News More than 100 citizens have been honoured at the annual Sunshine Coast Australia Day Awards.

        Olympic bid remains strong despite rumours of Japanese takeover

        Premium Content Olympic bid remains strong despite rumours of Japanese...

        News Olympic bid remains strong despite concerns of a japanese takeover

        Who’s who in the hills: Hinterland’s most influential

        Premium Content Who’s who in the hills: Hinterland’s most influential

        News If you step away from the beaches to head inland you’ll find the beating heart of...

        Warning issued to beachgoers ahead of long weekend

        Premium Content Warning issued to beachgoers ahead of long weekend

        News Beachgoers warned not to drink and swim this Australia Day long weekend