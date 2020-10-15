Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A person has been shot after allegedly opening fire on police officers on NSW’s central coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
A person has been shot after allegedly opening fire on police officers on NSW’s central coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
Crime

Person shot after police pursuit

by Erin Lyons
15th Oct 2020 11:13 AM

A major police operation is under way on NSW's central coast after a person was shot.

The shot person allegedly opened fire on officers following an earlier police pursuit.

Residents of the Warnervale and Tuggerah Lakes areas have been warned to stay indoors, 2GB reports.

It is understood police have blocked Minnesota Rd in both directions with Polair circling above.

Heavily armed police and emergency services are on the scene.

It is alleged the person was driving a stolen vehicle that had been tracked by police.

More to come

Originally published as Person shot after police pursuit

More Stories

crime nsw police police chase shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car windows smashed, property stolen at tourist hot spot

        Premium Content Car windows smashed, property stolen at tourist hot spot

        Crime Car windows are being smashed and property stolen at a Sunshine Coast tourist hot spot, police warn.

        Dad’s threats to stab over daughter’s drug use

        Premium Content Dad’s threats to stab over daughter’s drug use

        Crime Patrons were left startled when a man threatened to stab

        New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Premium Content New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Property Queenslanders snap up grants as house sales boom