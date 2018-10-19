Gunman at large: Man shot at Coast shopping centre

A MAN in his 40s has been shot in the carpark of a Currimundi shopping centre, two others are still at large.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help find two men who may be able to help with their investigations into the incident outside Currimundi Marketplace about 1.30pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there was an altercation between three men, where witnesses reported hearing one gun shot.

One man then presented to a nearby medical centre with a wound to his abdomen, he said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a serious but non life-threatening abdominal injury.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of men fighting near the Reject Shop at Currimundi Market Place.

"Two guys were ganging up on the other one and they were punching each other ... it looked really violent," one witness reported.

"One guy got a gun out and shot it at the guy who was by himself.

"He yelled like he was hurt and ran off."

A group of about 12 saw the two men walk towards McDonald's and speed off before police officers arrived at the scene.

The men were seen leaving the carpark in a silver sedan.

District duty officer Senior Sergeant Mark Buckley said three men were involved, two of which are unaccounted for.

"At about 1.30pm at the Currimundi Marketplace, three men have been observed in an altercation. Witnesses have heard a popping sound in the carpark," Snr Sgt Buckley said from the scene.

"Subsequently to that, a man has presented at a private practise at Battery Hill with an abdominal injury.

"He was then transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a non-life threatening injury.

"Detectives are investigating and we do have some CCTV footage."

Eye witnesses were reportedly "shaken up" at what they saw.

Marketplace goers said who were unaware of what happened were shocked to hear someone had been shot.

They said it was a normal shopping centre where "nothing much" ever happens.

"We are aware of an incident that has occurred at our Currimundi Markets shopping centre. We are currently

assisting authorities with their investigation," a centre management spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made and police are currently undertaking enquries to locate the two men. A crime scene has been declared with detectives and forensic officers investigating.

Authorities were unable to report on the victim's condition, as he was still being treated in hospital.