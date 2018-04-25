Menu
Reported stabbing in Buderim
Blood spilt outside Buderim church on Anzac Day

Sarah Barnham
by
25th Apr 2018 10:34 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM

LATEST: What was initially reported as a stabbing is now being reported as a bike riding accident, with a man transferred to hospital with a serious chest wound.

john mccutcheon

The man was transported from outside the Buderim Lakeshore Community Church of Christ this morning after he received a "puncture" to his chest and a large loss of blood.

Queensland Ambulance Service operations supervisor Brian Hughes could not confirm whether the injury was caused from a stabbing.

john mccutcheon

However, police said the victim told officers he fell off his bike, causing the injury and did not want to make a complaint.

Police said the victim was not interested in talking to police about the matter.

john mccutcheon

He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

His friends on the scene, a male and female, would not comment to media however appeared to be smiling and laughing while talking to paramedics.
 

The scene outside a Buderim church where a man was reported to have been stabbed.
The scene outside a Buderim church where a man was reported to have been stabbed.

UPDATE: A MAN has suffered a serious chest wound and massive blood loss, flying into a panic as paramedics tried to treat his injuries in a Sunshine Coast street.

Friends made a frantic phone call from Lakeshore Ave, Buderim at 10.24am, with inital reports the man had been stabbed in the chest. 

Queensland Ambulance Service operations supervisor Brian Hughes said the 32-year-old male victim's anxiety drove him into a meltdown as paramedics arrived, but they were able to calm him enough to treat the "puncture" wound. 

The man has been taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, and Mr Hughes said his injuries were not life threatening. 

Paramedics have not been able to confirm whether the incident was a stabbing. 

UPDATE: Paramedics are assessing the injuries of a man reportedly stabbed in a Sunshine Coast street, just hours after the area swelled with crowds for the Anzac Day march. 

The stabbing was reported at 10.24am at Lakeshore Ave, Buderim. 

Three other men and a woman are also at the scene speaking to police, and The Daily understands the four are friends of the man. 

Residents heard one of the friends in a frantic phone call in a nearby park after the stabbing.

Four ambulance crews and one police unit are now on the scene. 

BREAKING: Police and paramedics are arriving at the scene of a reported stabbing outside a Sunshine Coast home.

A 000 caller reported the stabbing from a property at Lakeshore Ave, Buderim at 10.24am.

More to come.

