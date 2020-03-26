Menu
Queensland Health has issues a major public health alert after a person with coronavirus attended three popular Noosa venues.
Coronavirus patient visited three popular Coast venues

Matty Holdsworth
26th Mar 2020 2:30 PM

QUEENSLAND Health has issued a public health alert for the Sunshine Coast after a person visited three popular venues while infected with coronavirus.

The individual spent time at Noosa at three prominent locations from March 13-15 and is now being managed by the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service.

The person visited the following venues, while unknowingly infectious, at the following times:

  • Land and Sea Brewery: The Noosa Beer Company, Noosaville - Friday March 13 from 1-3pm
  • Sum Yung Guys Restaurant, Sunshine Beach Friday March 13 from 6.45-8.45pm
  • The Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club, Sunshine Beach - Saturday March 14, from 3.45-11.30pm and Sunday March 15 from 12.30-2pm

Queensland Health is calling for people who attended these locations during these times to monitor their health for 14 days from the listed dates, and see a doctor immediately if they develop any symptoms.

"If you need to see a doctor, call ahead and advise of your symptoms and exposure so staff can prepare for your visit," Queensland Health said in a statement.

"While the risk is very low, some people also present could potentially have been exposed.

"There is no risk to anyone who has been to these locations before or after this period.

"Anyone with questions or concerns can contact 13 HEALTH."

