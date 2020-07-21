Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RESILIENT: Noosa personal trainer Melissa Donnelly is back at work after she lost her entire business in a matter of hours.
RESILIENT: Noosa personal trainer Melissa Donnelly is back at work after she lost her entire business in a matter of hours.
Business

Personal trainer’s triumph after losing everything

Matt Collins
21st Jul 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Personal trainer Melissa Donnelly's thriving business came to a grinding halt when COVID-19 restrictions forced her to close her business literally overnight.

Noosa fitness professional Ms Donnelly, 27, from Nirvana Life, was conducting close to 40 sessions each week, when she was given six hours' notice that the gym she was based in was closing down for good.

"My whole business died," she said.

"It was a pretty big shock to the system."

Ms Donnelly and her chef partner Raphael were left jobless and without any form of income, as neither of them were eligible for the JobKeeper assistance.

"I knew if I didn't do something right away we wouldn't have been able to rent," Ms Donnelly said.

Melissa Donnelly with partner and chef Raphael Miragaia.
Melissa Donnelly with partner and chef Raphael Miragaia.

Not disheartened, the resilient fitness entrepreneur quickly changed her focus and re-energised her meal delivery business with outstanding results.

In the space of two months, Nirvana Life Macro Meals was producing over 1000 ready-made meals each week and now employs 11 staff members.

Not bad considering the side business was originally created to service her personal training clients.

"It took off in the first week," she said.

"People couldn't go outside, so it was a blessing in disguise.

"In the space of four months sales tripled."

Now the gyms are back open, the passionate fitness trainer was able to recommence her personal business at another Noosa gym.

"I had to make the transition to Franks Gym," she said.

"It has been good and most of the clients followed."

business coronavirussunshinecoast melissa donnelly noosa fitness noosa personal trainer
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fake money, dangerous drugs seized in dramatic arrest

        premium_icon Fake money, dangerous drugs seized in dramatic arrest

        Crime A Sunshine Coast man will face court after police allgededly found him in possession of dangerous drugs and a significant amount of counterfeit cash.

        Woman injured as car rolls down driveway

        premium_icon Woman injured as car rolls down driveway

        News A woman in her 50s has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after she was...

        Robots to help green up rare wallum corridor

        premium_icon Robots to help green up rare wallum corridor

        News A 2000 tree boost by will help strengthen the Maroochy Noosa wallum corridor.

        Fighting fund emerges in battle for Noosa’s high ground

        premium_icon Fighting fund emerges in battle for Noosa’s high ground

        Council News Residents seek donations to help council fight development