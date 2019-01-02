Menu
Login
A Perth man's encounter with a home-invading spider sparked a full blown police response.
A Perth man's encounter with a home-invading spider sparked a full blown police response.
Offbeat

Spider sparks huge police response

by Cassandra Kopp
2nd Jan 2019 3:06 PM

A PERTH man has kicked off his New Year red faced after an unwanted encounter with a spider triggered a fully-fledged emergency response.

Neighbours reported hearing a young child screaming and a man shouting death threats repeatedly resulting in several police units responding with lights and sirens to the unlikely incident.

Wanneroo Police station then shared the experience to their Twitter feed this morning before later taking down the post.

Wanneroo Police station shared the experience to their Twitter feed this morning before later taking down the post. Source: Twitter/Wanneroo Police.
Wanneroo Police station shared the experience to their Twitter feed this morning before later taking down the post. Source: Twitter/Wanneroo Police.

According to the post, the caller heard the man yelling "why don't you die" repeatedly - but when authorities arrived the entire incident was pinned on the eight-legged visitor.

The embarrassed resident of the WA home apologised to responding police officers admitting he has a serious fear of arachnids.

More Stories

editors picks perth spider

Top Stories

    Take a walk with your best mates this Sunday

    Take a walk with your best mates this Sunday

    News Bark Busters walk a free social event in Noosaville thjis Sunday

    What's showing on the big screen this week

    What's showing on the big screen this week

    News Catch the latest moves at Noosa Cinema

    2019 arrives with a bang in Noosa

    2019 arrives with a bang in Noosa

    News Noosa's New Year's Eve fireworks prove popular

    How to stick to your 2019 new year's resolutions

    How to stick to your 2019 new year's resolutions

    News Be the exception, not the rule

    Local Partners