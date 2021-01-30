’Perverted’ former cop raped girl

A former police officer has been sentenced for rape – crimes described as being fuelled by the offender’s “moral corruption, depravity and wickedness”.

A former police officer has been sentenced for rape – crimes described as being fuelled by the offender’s “moral corruption, depravity and wickedness”.

A FORMER police officer has been sentenced to nine years' jail for numerous rape and other sexual offences against a girl that have been described as being fuelled by the offender's "moral corruption, depravity and wickedness".

The man from the Torres Strait, who is not identified to protect the victim's identity, appeared via video link on Thursday in Cairns District Court and pleaded guilty to six counts of rape, three of indecent treatment of a child and one count each of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child and possessing child exploitation material.

The court heard the offending started in 2017 and lasted for up to 2½ years with the man raping the child at home and in public places.

He masturbated in front of her and exposed her to sexually explicit images, including naked photos of himself.

Cairns Courthouse.

MORE NEWS

'Need the truth': Missing mum case reopened

Sad new twist after rodeo identity's death

10 of the top scammers in the Far North

The court heard he considered the victim as a willing participant and that his offending came to light only after his text messages to the child were discovered.

During police questioning about the child exploitation material, including images of the victim in sexualised poses, he confessed about the more serious offences.

In sentencing, Judge Dean Morzone said the offending was "secret and concealed" and it was "gross that you consider she was a willing participant".

"Your manipulation was subtle as to instil in her an emotional fear of igniting your anger and violent reaction, which she had of course experienced and for which you have in the past unleashed," he said.

"It curtailed her courage to resist, to speak up and to refuse your advances."

Judge Morzone said that while no victim impact statement was tendered to the court, such offending was "violent, degrading conduct that corrupts and harms young, real and vulnerable children".

"All fuelled by your own moral corruption, depravity and wickedness because of your own perverted and deviant gratification," he said.

"All of this brings significant dishonour to an otherwise remarkable character and service to your family and to the community."

Judge Morzone said he was guarded about the man's prospect of rehabilitation since no psychological report was tendered.

The man will be eligible for release in May 2023.

Originally published as 'Perverted' former Torres Strait cop jailed for horror rape of girl