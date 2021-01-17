Pet detectives in high demand

It may be the profession you've never heard of - but pet detectives are in high demand.

Whether it's a business or volunteer organisation, there are people who dedicate their days to finding missing and stolen pets around the world.

Brisbane animal communicator Rommie Buhler takes a spiritual approach when tracking missing or stolen pets, using her intuition as a tool to guide pet parents to their animals.

"If clients want to use my service I strongly suggest that they do absolutely everything that they can first, like going to the vets, rescue centres, Facebook lost and found, everything," she said.

"At the same time I can try and tune into the animal and see whether they're alive, if it is that they're still here, then I try to figure out what kind of emotional state that they're in and then I get a sense of whether they're far away."

Animal communicator Rommie Buhler helps find lost or stolen animals by speaking to them. Picture: Josh Woning

With many success stories, Ms Buhler has returned missing pets from all over the world.

"I had a cat about two months ago in Sydney and it had been missing for a couple of weeks."

"I kept getting the word patio in my head and I said to her this cat is so close, you're going to find her - have you looked out your back door?"

"I got a message from her the next morning saying the cat was out the back"

Ms Buhler said there was a "huge industry" for pet detectives, "however it's done."

For Arthur & Co. Pet Concierge owner Anne-Marie says she has made a business from finding pets with an investigative approach.

The Sydney woman, who has contractors across the country, was successful in reuniting with Brisbane dachshund CoCo after she was stolen from outside a bottle shop in broad daylight last Saturday.

Anne-Marie of Arthur & Co. Pet Conceirge. Picture: Supplied

The pet detective said there was an 80 per cent success rate for her business in 2020, working with former police detectives, lawyers and using CCTV footage to follow leads.

"Pets are considered property under Australian law not sentient beings, so it's the same if you have a car or a diamond ring or a handbag stolen," she said.

Arthur & Co. Pet Concierge offers free advice for missing and stolen pets.

Another way pet detectives work is through social media.

Gold Coast pet Detective Kirilly Cull runs Missing and stolen pet investigators Australia and volunteers her time to find pets who have been stolen or go missing.

"When there's a deliberate theft it's hard because you have to prove it and then try to get the appropriate authorities involved."

"Then we go through the process of eliminating things. The first 24 to 48 hours is crucial."

Ms Cull was successful in helping a Gold Coast woman get her four Cavoodle puppies back after the perpetrator forced entry into the lady's home.

Originally published as Pet detectives in high demand