Pet owners urged to desex their animals

GREENCROSS Vets Noosa Civic are encouraging locals to desex their furry friend to help reduce the number of stray animals on the streets.

As much as Australians love our pets, there are thousands of animals abandoned due to unplanned breeding.

Greencross Noosa's veterinary director Dr Lucy Coldwell understands Noosa residents only want the best for their pet and recommended desexing to give them a better quality of life.

"Deciding on whether to have your pet desexed or not is a question that every pet parent asks,” Dr Codwell said.

"We highly recommend desexing for all pets. Not only does it reduce animal homelessness and pressure on animal shelters, it can improve your pet's behaviour, reduce aggression, prevent medical conditions and even improve the smell of your pet's urine.” .

Surgical desexing involves the removal of part of a pet's reproductive system whilst under a general anaesthetic.

Statistics show each year animal shelters across Australia take in approximately 160,000 animals , many of which are the result of unplanned breeding.

Desexing is also known to have behavioural and medical benefits such as minimising aggression problems and decreasing urge to roam and fight and eliminates the risk tumours and cancers in their sexual organs.

Greencross Vets Noosa Civic are offering a 20 per cent discount to desex animals during March.