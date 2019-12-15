Pet photos with Santa tops for popularity

Luna Adriana and her beloved Ziggy posing in a sleigh with Santa at Noosa Fair.

START planning your pets’ outfits because Santa Paws is coming to wish them a furry Christmas.

Dogs, cats, snakes, guinea pigs and more are invited to Noosa Fair for free family photos with the jolly man.

Noosa Fair marketing manager Jacqui Carrodus said the annual festivity was even more popular than kids’ pictures.

“Pets are a big part of people’s lives and it’s important to have them included in family photos,” she said.

“We’ve been doing this for five years at least and it’s so popular with the locals. Some people go to great lengths to dress up their pets.”

The free Santa Paws photos are taken on your own smartphone with the help of Mrs Claus.

Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed pet and the best dressed owner and pet combo.

“One year we had a dog dressed as a surf life saver. We’ve had a dachshund dressed as an elf and a labrador pulling a sleigh,” she said.

“Last year a family of 12 came in with their pets for their annual family photo.

“We’ve had some birds, the odd family snake and guinea pigs.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing who comes in this year because people take it seriously and creative and go to a lot of effort.”

Ms Carrodus said animals must be kept on a lead or in a container.

Santa Paws will be at Noosa Fair Shopping Centre from December 20 to 24 from 10am to 2pm.

Shoppers are invited to post their Santa Paws photos on the centre’s Facebook page for the chance to win prizes.