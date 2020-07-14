Pet shop owner ordered to wear GPS tracker

A PET SHOP owner who is accused of terrorising a man he believed was having an affair with his wife has been granted bail on the condition that he wears a GPS tracker.

Wings 'N Things business owner Angus Boyd Bennett, 44, was charged last month with threatening violence, serious assault, attempting to enter a dwelling by break-in and property damage.

A Brisbane court was told that on different dates in May and June, Mr Bennett allegedly terrorised the man because he believed he was having an affair with his wife.

The court heard he allegedly threatened the man and "stabbed a knife into a kitchen table".

On another occasion he allegedly returned and told a member of the man's family that he was going to set fire to the house and "burn them all alive".

Mr Bennett left the property but is accused of returning days later with two people to break into the man's property.

The Crown did not oppose Mr Bennett's bail application at a hearing in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

But Justice David Boddice said he had concerns about the business owner's flight risk because he would likely be facing more time in custody if convicted.

Mr Bennett's lawyer Chris Anderson said the 24 days his client had spent on remand had been a "very valuable lesson" and he was unlikely to flee because he would be leaving his wife and family "in the lurch".

"They very much rely on him for moral support and financial support," Mr Anderson said.

"He does not wish to return to custody so he is adamant he will be compliant with those conditions."

Mr Bennett was granted bail under a range of strict conditions.

He will wear a GPS tracking device, be subject to a curfew and will not be able to contact or go near any of the alleged victims.

