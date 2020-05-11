Pete Evans’ bizarre COVID posts

Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans has shared a number of bizarre Instagram posts about the coronavirus.

Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans has shared a number of bizarre Instagram posts about the coronavirus.

Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans has shared a number of bizarre Instagram posts about the coronavirus and the mainstream media.

Fresh from 'parting ways' with Channel 7 on Friday, bringing an end to his 10-year run as a judge on My Kitchen Rules, for which he bagged $800,000 a year, the Paleo fanatic waded in to some bizarre social media territory.

Several posts appeared on his profile over the weekend and today, mixed among pictures of food.

In one, Evans shared a meme of US President Donald Trump alongside a lengthy caption attacking the mainstream media and urging his fans to look at the world "through a different lens".

"This is a very exciting time in human history and we can all manifest our own reality, or we can hand that over to others with their own agendas or conflicts of interests," part of it read.

"Do you trust the 'experts'? What is #obamagate?"