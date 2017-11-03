Pete's here to stay in the Tri

HAVING completed every Noosa Triathlon since 1983, when 180 competitors assembled for the inaugural event, Sunshine Beach resident Peter O'Neill is in a very exclusive club and despite a year of injury and illness he is determined to keep his perfect record intact.

'Back in the day' the 32-year-old Peter O'Neill "did a bit of surfing and had an old pushie” but mostly he was into running.

That was before he was introduced to a 'new fangled' idea called triathlon by Australian distance running legend, Commonwealth Games gold and Olympic bronze medallist and local motel owner Dave Power.

"I had never heard of triathlon and Dave used to get a quiet period at the motel just after the September school holidays and the place died until Christmas,” Peter said.

"So he wanted to do something in October to try and bring a few people into town and he suggested a marathon. Of course he did because he was a marathon runner.

"Dave's idea was pretty successful and he succeeded in filling up the whole town. We had no idea how big it would grow.”

After a sensational race last year, the 66-year-old Peter is a touch reluctant to talk about his preparation this year but he has declared he will be on the start line for Noosa 35.

"This year I have been besieged with injuries and everything. I had a ripper last year, one of the best races I had had but this year it has all gone belly up. It has always been a good race and such a buzz.”