Petition for more safety at Ben Lexcen Drive

SAFETY CALL: The stretch of Ben Lexcen Drive outside the Sunrise shops. Alan Lander

A PETITION has been lodged at council to lower the speed limit on Ben Lexcen Drive during school drop-offs and pick-ups after a pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle.

The petitioners want the 40km/h school zone extended to the busy road as well as a new pedestrian crossing built near the Sunrise shops.

Councillor Brian Stockwell read from a letter from the victim, who said he was struck by a car on February 13.

Cr Stockwell said the nearby flexi school had different starting times and students arrived by buses which stopped outside the school zone.

He said the impact of the collision saw the victim hospitalised but "fortunately (there was) no long-term damage”.

The petition was organised after consultation with the driver of the vehicle and the shop owners. It has been referred to the council for consideration.

Meanwhile, council has reviewed the safety of a section of road at Walter Hay Drive in Doonan after a fatal accident there in February last year.

Police have made the request for median and audible lines and the council agreed wide centre line treatment would ensure a consistent approach to the road corridor.